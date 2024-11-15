Josh Heupel: Why this Tennessee-Georgia game ‘different than the last one’ in Athens

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee has lost seven in a row to Georgia, including its last trip to Athens by a 27-13 count, but Josh Heupel says this time things are different.

“More prepared, we’ve been in all of our systems longer,” said Heuepel, who in his fourth year leading the Vols has his program atop the league (8-1, 5-1 SEC) midway through November.

“This football game is different than the last one.”

Tennessee and Georgia (7-2, 5-2) will tee it up at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday between the hedges in a collegiate football’s marquee contest of the day as designated by the presence of ESPN College GameDay and SEC Nation.

