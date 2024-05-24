Josh Brooks updates future of Georgia-Florida rivalry with stadium construction looming

GREENSBORO — Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks made it clear on Friday that Georgia is keeping all its options open regarding the future of its series with Florida in Jacksonville, Fla.

The city of Jacksonville and the Jaguars agreed to a new $1.4 stadium deal earlier in May that would have renovations completed in time for the 2028 season. But due to the construction, EverBank Stadium would be at a reduced capacity for 2026 and unusable for 2027.

The current contract for the Georgia-Florida series expires after the 2025 season. Following the conclusion of Georgia’s spring athletic board meeting on Friday, Brooks updated how those plans impact the future of the rivalry.

“Well, for the immediate we’ve got to look at other options, whether that’s home-and-home, whether it’s neutral sites,” Brooks said. “So we’re looking. We’re working with Florida to look at the options for those two years and then beyond that excited, once that construction’s complete, we’re excited to go back there and see the potential and opportunities to make it a really special game with what they’re talking about doing there. It looks like it’s going to be an amazing project.”

