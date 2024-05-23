Josh Brooks leads Georgia athletics with strong hires, budget planning and oversight

It has been a busy year for athletic director Josh Brooks, who will be among those front and center at the UGA Athletic Association Board of Directors Meeting on Thursday and Friday at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee.

Brooks, in his fourth year leading the athletic department, will provide his annual report and is expected to request a 10-percent budget increase to more than $190 million.

Georgia, which ranked fifth in the nation in revenue ($203.1 million, per the most recent USA Today data), is expected to increase its revenue this season with new premium seating and general public alcohol sales at home games.

The SEC member schools are also expected to build on the $741 million revenue distribution ($51.3 million per school) with the addition and added value Texas and Oklahoma bring to the league and its respective television package.

