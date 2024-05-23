College

Josh Brooks leads Georgia athletics with strong hires, budget planning and oversight

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Josh Brooks (UGA Sports Comm) University of Georgia J. Reid Director of Athletics Josh Brooks during Georgia's game against UNC Asheville at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA) (Kari Hodges/Kari Hodges/UGAAA)

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

It has been a busy year for athletic director Josh Brooks, who will be among those front and center at the UGA Athletic Association Board of Directors Meeting on Thursday and Friday at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee.

Brooks, in his fourth year leading the athletic department, will provide his annual report and is expected to request a 10-percent budget increase to more than $190 million.

Georgia, which ranked fifth in the nation in revenue ($203.1 million, per the most recent USA Today data), is expected to increase its revenue this season with new premium seating and general public alcohol sales at home games.

The SEC member schools are also expected to build on the $741 million revenue distribution ($51.3 million per school) with the addition and added value Texas and Oklahoma bring to the league and its respective television package.

Read more at DawgNation.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!