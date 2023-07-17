Jayden Daniels recounts viral Jalen Carter sack: ‘It was a statement moment’

NASHVILLE — It was one of the defining plays of Georgia’s championship run during the 2022 season. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels remembers it less fondly.

In the second quarter of Georgia’s 50-30 win over LSU, Jalen Carter had wrapped his arms around Daniels, squeezing the slippery LSU quarterback. Only instead of slamming him to the turf, Carter hoisted and held Daniels up in the air.

With Daniels in one arm, Carter flashed the No. 1 sign in his free hand. It was an iconic play from Georgia’s highest-drafted player on the 2022 championship team.

Daniels gave his thoughts on the play months later as he is now readying to lead LSU into the 2023 season.

