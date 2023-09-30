College

Instant Observations: Brock Bowers lifts Georgia over Auburn, 27-20

AUBURN, Ala. – Brock Bowers lifted Georgia to a 27-20 win over Auburn with a Heisman Trophy campaign-worthy performance.

Bowers, a two-time All-American, reeled in a career-high 157 receiving yards, including the game-winning touchdown on a 40-yard catch-and-run that silenced Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs improved to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the SEC with the win over the Tigers, who drop to 3-2 and 0-2 in league play.

In addition to his game-winning grab, Bowers also reeled in a pass thrown behind his back for a 28-yard gain on a third-and-9 from the UGA 47 to spark another fourth-quarter drive.

Moments later, Bowers made another impressive grab that netted 15 yards down to the 11-yard line, setting up Peyton Woodring’s go-ahead 38-yard field goal with 10:57 remaining.

