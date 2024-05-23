College

If Georgia is to reach championship standards, it needs Mykel Williams to actually break-out

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

10/28/23- Florida vs Georgia Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) during Georgias game against Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA)\r\r\r\r\r\r (Kari Hodges/Kari Hodges/UGAAA)

ATHENS — High expectations are nothing new for Mykel Williams. When you’re a 5-star defensive end as a high school recruit, they follow you into college.

When you lead a national championship-winning team in sacks as a freshman, those expectations only rise. Especially when you have sacks in both College Football Playoff wins.

Williams though didn’t meet expectations last year. He had 4.5 sacks, the same number as his freshman season. He didn’t emerge as a game-wrecker, like how past defensive linemen Jalen Carter and Travon Walker did for the Bulldogs.

Still, even after an underwhelming 2023 season, expectations remain high for Williams.

Read more at DawgNation.com

