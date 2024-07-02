College

How official additions of Texas, Oklahoma impact Georgia in the SEC

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

UGA - Oklahoma Rose Bowl 2018 (Getty) PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: The Georgia Bulldogs celebrate with newspapers after the Bulldogs beat the Oklahoma Sooners 54-48 in double overtime in the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal Game at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) (Harry How/Getty Images)

At long last, the SEC is up to 16 teams. Texas and Oklahoma have finally joined the league as official members on Monday, July 1.

The news that the two programs would join the SEC first came to light in July of 2021. Now nearly three years later, the two will help form what could be the best football league in the country.

Much has changed since Texas and Oklahoma first made it known they would be coming into the league. Brock Bowers had yet to play a down for Georgia and Kirby Smart had not yet won a national championship.

Smart has since won two and has the Bulldogs poised to contend for a third. To do so though, he’ll have to go through Texas this season, and likely Oklahoma in the future.

