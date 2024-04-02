College

How Malaki Starks’ injury impacts Georgia football safety battle this spring

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Malaki Starks CFB Playoff (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — The Georgia Bulldogs don’t just have to replace two starters in Tykee Smith and Javon Bullard this spring at the safety position.

Georgia is also without Malaki Starks, as he is recovering from a shoulder injury.

Starks is expected to make a full recovery for Georgia and be ready to roll this fall.

Having the best safety in the country, per ESPN, will go a long way in answering some questions about the safety and star positions for the Bulldogs.

“Starks was named a freshman All-American while helping lead the Bulldogs to their second straight CFP national championship,” ESPN’s Mark Schlabach wrote. “Last season, Starks was even better. He was named a consensus All-American after totaling 52 tackles, 3 interceptions and 7 pass breakups, which was sixth among all Power 5 safeties, according to Pro Football Focus.”

