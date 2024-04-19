College

How Go-to Guy Dominic Lovett leading Georgia receivers with toughness, team mentality

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Georgia Football Spring Practice (3/28/23) Georgia wide receiver Dominic Lovett (6) during Georgias practice session in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Griffin DeJoy/Griffin DeJoy/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Dominic Lovett served notice he’s ready to be Carson Beck’s “Go-to” guy on Saturday, but the second-year transfer from Missouri can be so much more.

Lovett, with his blue-collar approach and toughness, has the look and sound of a savvy 2024 team leader entering the offseason.

“Our four DNA traits are composure, toughness, resiliency and connection,” Lovett said after catching the game-tying TD pass in the Saturday scrimmage.

“We’ll use those going into any game, and we treated G-Day like a real game.”

