In hiring Josh Crawford, Kirby Smart hopes to replicate Dell McGee blueprint

ATHENS — Dell McGee took time during his opening press conference at Georgia State to speak about the Atlanta area and the quality of high school coaches in Georgia.

“I’ve coached 21+ years in the state of Georgia,” McGee said. “My teeth are cut in the state of Georgia. Atlanta is the best city in the nation with the high schools in the Atlanta area along with the quality coaching Georgia has.”

McGee knows that life well, as he himself was a former high school coach in the state. Georgia undoubtedly leveraged McGee’s relationships in the state to build the program into what it has become.

In hiring Josh Crawford as McGee’s replacement, Kirby Smart is hoping to replicate similar levels of success.

