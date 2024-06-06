College

Greatness of Georgia baseball star Charlie Condon rubs off on teammates, fans

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Charlie Condon (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia first baseman and outfielder Charlie Condon (24) during Georgia's game against South Carolina at Founders Park in Columbia, Sc., on Thursday, May 09, 2024. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA) (Kari Hodges/Kari Hodges/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Georgia baseball star Charlie Condon checks the box on all fronts, serving as the catalyst on a team that has surpassed all expectations after it was picked to finish sixth in the SEC East Division.

Condon has grown from walk-on redshirt freshman, to Baseball America Freshman of the Year and now SEC Player of the Year and the projected No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming MLB Draft.

Beyond leading the nation in home runs, batting average and slugging percentage, Condon has provided the Bulldogs with position versatilely and perhaps most importantly, a charisma that enhances locker room chemistry.

Condon batted .500 in Georgia’s sweep through the Athens Regional, putting him well within his rights to expound on his postseason success as UGA turns its attention to a best-of-three NCAA Baseball Tournament Super Regional against North Carolina State that starts at noon on Saturday.

