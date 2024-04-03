Georgia’s NIT run ends in loss to Seton Hall

Georgia came up one game short of making NIT history, the Bulldogs falling 84-67 to No. 1 seed Seton Hall.

UGA fell behind the Pirates (24-12) early and never caught up, missing the chance at the program’s first NIT championship berth.

Georgia finished its second season under coach Mike White with a 20-17 record, the program’s first 20-win season since 2016.

The Bulldogs made their first trip to a postseason tournament since 2017, an obvious step in the direction of rebuilding UGA basketball.

Building early leads had been a key part of Georgia’s improbable run. The same Bulldog team that held halftime leads in all three of its NIT wins trailed Seton Hall 42-25 at the break at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

