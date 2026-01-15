Georgia’s Garrison Hearst elected to College Football Hall of Fame

IRVING, Texas --- Former University of Georgia running back Garrison Hearst has been elected to the College Football Hall of Fame according to an announcement Wednesday by the National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame.

The 2026 NFF College Football Hall of Fame Class will officially be inducted during the 68th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 8 at Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

The inductees will also be recognized at their respective collegiate institutions with NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salutes, presented by Fidelity Investments, during the 2026 football season. Their accomplishments will be forever immortalized at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. Each inductee will receive a custom ring created by Jostens, the official and exclusive supplier of NFF rings.

Georgia’s Herschel Walker and Auburn’s Bo Jackson, perhaps the SEC’s two greatest running backs of all time, left behind records many said would never be broken. In 1992, Hearst left his mark on the history of SEC football by breaking marks set by both Walker and Jackson.

A consensus All-America tailback, Hearst averaged 6.8 yards per carry shattering Jackson’s SEC record single season average of 6.4. Hearst also broke three of Walker’s SEC records by setting new conference marks for single season points scored (126), total touchdowns (21) and rushing touchdowns (19). His 1,910 all-purpose yards was second most in SEC history for a single season.

In winning the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s most outstanding junior or senior running back, Hearst led the nation in touchdowns scored (21), and average points per game (11.5), was second nationally in rushing average (140.6 yards per game) and fourth nationally in all-purpose running (173.6 yards per game). He also recorded seven runs over 50 yards in 1992 and 21 rushes over 20 yards. Hearst’s all-purpose value was enhanced by his 22 receptions for 324 yards -- second best on the Bulldog team that season.

Hearst finished third in the Heisman Trophy balloting and was named SEC Player of the Year by the Nashville Banner after leading Georgia to a 10-2 overall record, Citrus Bowl victory over Ohio State, and number eight final national ranking. ESPN named him the inaugural recipient of their “ESPY” award as the nation’s most outstanding football player for 1992. He was also named SEC Player of the Week four times during the ’92 season.

Hearst culminated his playing career with a 163-yard, two touchdown performance against Ohio State in the Florida Citrus Bowl which earned him Most Valuable Player honors. Two weeks later, he was named the all sports College Player of the Year in Georgia by the State of Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.

The Georgia career record books now show Hearst fifth in rushing yards (3,232), sixth in all-purpose yards (3,834), fourth in 100-yard rushing games (16), and sixth in total touchdowns (35).

He was the third pick of the first round in the 1993 NFL college player draft and in his third season with the Cardinals in 1995, Hearst rushed for 1,070 yards and was named NFL Comeback Player of the Year. He played the following season with the Cincinnati Bengals and was then picked up by San Francisco.

In his first season with the 49ers, Hearst rushed for 1,019 yards and four touchdowns, becoming San Francisco’s first 1,000-yard rusher in five years. In 1998. he ran for 1,570 yards and seven touchdowns, setting a then-franchise record for rushing yards in a season. Hearst also set a then-franchise record in 1998 with 2,105 total yards.

Hearst suffered an ankle injury during the 1998 NFL Playoffs, and spent the next two years recovering from complications following surgery. He returned in 2001 and rushed for 1,206 yards and earned another NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award. Hearst led San Francisco to 12 wins in 2001 after the 49ers won 10 games in the two seasons without him.

Hearst remained in San Francisco for the next two seasons, rushing for 972 yards and 768 yards in 2002 and 2003, respectively. He finished his career in 2004 as a third-down specialist for the Denver Broncos.

During his pro career, he rushed for 7,966 yards and 30 TD’s. Hearst also caught 229 passes for another 2,065 yards and 9 TD’s. He was selected to the NFL’s Pro Bowl in 1998 and 2001.

Hearst was inducted into the State of Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in 2017 and was named one of the annual SEC Legends in 2006.

GARRISON HEARST STATS

RUSHING

Year G/GS Att. Yards Per/Att Per/Gm TD LG

1990 11/6 162 717 4.4 65.2 5 50UM

1991 11/7 153 968 6.3 88.0 9 69GT

1992 11/11 228 1547 6.8 140.6 19 75GSU

Totals 33/24 543 3232 6.0 97.9 33 75GSU

RECEIVING

G/GS Rec. Yards Per/Rec Per/Gm TD LG

1990 11/6 7 45 6.4 4.1 0 6LSU

1991 11/7 16 177 11.1 16.1 0 24FLA

1992 11/11 22 324 14.7 29.5 2 64AU