Georgia walks off Clemson on a wild pitch in 15-inning marathon

ATHENS -- Fifteen innings’ worth of tension released early Wednesday morning at Foley Field when Paul Toetz finally crossed home plate.

Toetz, who drew a one-out walk and advanced to third on a pair of free passes, scampered home on a wild pitch to upset No. 5-ranked Clemson 4-3 at 12:33 a.m.

UGA third base coach Josh Simpson reminded Toetz right before the walk-off to take caution: Foley’s backstop can bounce wild pitches back to the defense quickly.

“In the back of my head, I was like, ‘You know, he’ll probably throw this to the backstop,’” Toetz said. “I didn’t even hesitate. I just said, ‘Screw it.’”

The No. 20-ranked Bulldogs (30-10, 9-9 SEC) won the longest game of their season and clinched the crown jewel of their nonconference schedule.

