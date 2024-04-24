College

Georgia walks off Clemson on a wild pitch in 15-inning marathon

By Jack Leo, DawgNation

Corey Collins (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia first baseman Corey Collins (6) during Georgia's game against Clemson at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2024. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA) (Kari Hodges/Kari Hodges/UGAAA)

ATHENS -- Fifteen innings’ worth of tension released early Wednesday morning at Foley Field when Paul Toetz finally crossed home plate.

Toetz, who drew a one-out walk and advanced to third on a pair of free passes, scampered home on a wild pitch to upset No. 5-ranked Clemson 4-3 at 12:33 a.m.

UGA third base coach Josh Simpson reminded Toetz right before the walk-off to take caution: Foley’s backstop can bounce wild pitches back to the defense quickly.

“In the back of my head, I was like, ‘You know, he’ll probably throw this to the backstop,’” Toetz said. “I didn’t even hesitate. I just said, ‘Screw it.’”

The No. 20-ranked Bulldogs (30-10, 9-9 SEC) won the longest game of their season and clinched the crown jewel of their nonconference schedule.

