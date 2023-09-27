Georgia track star Matthew Boling to turn pro in preparation for 2024 Olympics

Matthew Boling is one of the most accomplished track and field athletes in Georgia history.

And the star has run his last race for Georgia, as Boling announced that he would forgo his final year of eligibility to prepare for the 2024 Olympics.

Boling made the announcement on his Twitter account. Boling called his time at the University of Georgia “amazing.”

Boling set multiple records during his time at Georgia, including in the 100-meter and 200-meter. He also won the NCAA title in the 200-meter indoor championships.

During the World Athletics Championships in Budapest last month, Boling helped win the 4X400 mixed and men’s meter relays.

Read more at DawgNation.com.