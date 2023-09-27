College

Georgia track star Matthew Boling to turn pro in preparation for 2024 Olympics

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com

Matthew Boling (Getty) BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - AUGUST 19: Matthew Boling of Team United States competes in the 4x400m Mixed Relay Final during day one of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 at National Athletics Centre on August 19, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images for World Athletics) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images for World Athletics)

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com

Matthew Boling is one of the most accomplished track and field athletes in Georgia history.

And the star has run his last race for Georgia, as Boling announced that he would forgo his final year of eligibility to prepare for the 2024 Olympics.

Boling made the announcement on his Twitter account. Boling called his time at the University of Georgia “amazing.”

Boling set multiple records during his time at Georgia, including in the 100-meter and 200-meter. He also won the NCAA title in the 200-meter indoor championships.

During the World Athletics Championships in Budapest last month, Boling helped win the 4X400 mixed and men’s meter relays.

Read more at DawgNation.com.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!