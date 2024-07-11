College

Georgia tight ends pose ‘unique matchup problem’ for elite SEC defenses, per NFL expert

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

11/04/23 - Missouri vs. Georgia Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) during Georgias game against Missouri on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — To be clear, there is no replacing a three-time All-American like Georgia star and Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick Brock Bowers.

But a former NFL scout believes the Bulldogs will be doing just fine at the tight end position this season.

Indeed, Georgia might still have the best tight ends room in the nation with Oscar Delp returning and Stanford transfer Ben Yurosek on campus and working out.

Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy, a former NFL scout with four Super Bowl-winning teams in New England (2), Seattle and Green Bay, is high on what the Bulldogs are bringing back.

