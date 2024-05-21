Georgia teetering on key seed entering SEC baseball tourney, faces defending champ LSU

ATHENS — Georgia baseball is putting the finishing touches on its NCAA tournament resume this week at the SEC tourney.

The No. 9-ranked Bulldogs are the No. 6 seed at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium where they’ll face No. 11 seed LSU in a loser-out game on Tuesday (TV: 10:30 a.m., ESPNU).

Georgia could be on the cusp of landing a top-eight national seed for the NCAA tournament, which would greatly improve its chances of making it to the College World Series.

D1baseball.com projects UGA as a No. 8 seed, but the Bulldogs will likely need to win at least one game to hold that spot — depending on what projected No. 9 seed Florida State and projected No. 10 seed Oregon State fare.

Read more at DawgNation.com