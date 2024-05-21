College

Georgia teetering on key seed entering SEC baseball tourney, faces defending champ LSU

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Wes Johnson (UGA Sports Comm) Ike Cousins Head Baseball Coach Wes Johnson after Georgia's game against Georgia Tech at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, Ga., on Sunday, Mar. 3, 2024. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA) (Kari Hodges/Kari Hodges/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Georgia baseball is putting the finishing touches on its NCAA tournament resume this week at the SEC tourney.

The No. 9-ranked Bulldogs are the No. 6 seed at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium where they’ll face No. 11 seed LSU in a loser-out game on Tuesday (TV: 10:30 a.m., ESPNU).

Georgia could be on the cusp of landing a top-eight national seed for the NCAA tournament, which would greatly improve its chances of making it to the College World Series.

D1baseball.com projects UGA as a No. 8 seed, but the Bulldogs will likely need to win at least one game to hold that spot — depending on what projected No. 9 seed Florida State and projected No. 10 seed Oregon State fare.

