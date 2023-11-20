College

Georgia stock report: Peaks and valleys in 38-10 win on Rocky Top

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

11/18/23 - Georgia vs. Tennessee Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell (86), Georgia head coach Kirby Smart after Georgias game against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kirby Smart has noted Georgia football is improving each week, to the extent opposing teams are noticing — and praising — the Bulldogs.

“This team has continued to get better throughout the course of the season,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said. “I don’t know how many first-round draft picks they’ll have, (but) they’re still big, long athletic, physical, and play with great fundamentals and technique.

“To do what they’ve done, you have to be a good team.”

Historically good, at that.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs’ 28-game win streak and uncanny resilience — UGA trailed in seven of its eight SEC games — has become well-documented.

It all played out again on Saturday in front of VIPs Dolly Parton, Peyton Manning, Alvin Kamara and a crowd of 101,915 at Neyland Stadium.

Stock Soaring:

Dillon Bell was a triple threat catching 5 passes for a career-high 90 yards, throwing an 18-yard TD pass, rushing once for 4 yards and returning a kick 25 yards.

Read more at DawgNation.com

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!