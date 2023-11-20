Georgia stock report: Peaks and valleys in 38-10 win on Rocky Top

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kirby Smart has noted Georgia football is improving each week, to the extent opposing teams are noticing — and praising — the Bulldogs.

“This team has continued to get better throughout the course of the season,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said. “I don’t know how many first-round draft picks they’ll have, (but) they’re still big, long athletic, physical, and play with great fundamentals and technique.

“To do what they’ve done, you have to be a good team.”

Historically good, at that.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs’ 28-game win streak and uncanny resilience — UGA trailed in seven of its eight SEC games — has become well-documented.

It all played out again on Saturday in front of VIPs Dolly Parton, Peyton Manning, Alvin Kamara and a crowd of 101,915 at Neyland Stadium.

Stock Soaring:

Dillon Bell was a triple threat catching 5 passes for a career-high 90 yards, throwing an 18-yard TD pass, rushing once for 4 yards and returning a kick 25 yards.

