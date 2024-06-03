College

Georgia stings Tech, dramatic win sends Bulldogs to Super Regionals

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Wes Johnson (UGA Sports Comm) Ike Cousins Head Baseball Coach Wes Johnson during Georgia's game against Georgia Tech during the third round of the NCAA Athens Regional Tournament at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Sunday, June 2, 2024. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA) (Kari Hodges/Kari Hodges/UGAAA)

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

ATHENS — Georgia baseball hunkered down Sunday night, rallying for an 8-6 victory that will send the Bulldogs into NCAA Super Regional play.

Georgia struck for three runs in the top of the 10th to go up 8-5, Corey Collins delivering a 2-run double after Fernando Gonzalez’s sacrifice bunt drew an errant throw that pushed the first run of the frame across the plate.

Leighton Finley came out of the bullpen in the 10th — his first relief appearance of the season — with runners on first and second and no outs.

Tech’s Cam Jones delivered a single through the right side to load the bases, but Finley settled down to fan Drew Burress, induce a sac fly out off Matthew Ellis’ bat and a groundout to Charlie Condon to end the game.

Read more at DawgNation.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!