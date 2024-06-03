Georgia stings Tech, dramatic win sends Bulldogs to Super Regionals

ATHENS — Georgia baseball hunkered down Sunday night, rallying for an 8-6 victory that will send the Bulldogs into NCAA Super Regional play.

Georgia struck for three runs in the top of the 10th to go up 8-5, Corey Collins delivering a 2-run double after Fernando Gonzalez’s sacrifice bunt drew an errant throw that pushed the first run of the frame across the plate.

Leighton Finley came out of the bullpen in the 10th — his first relief appearance of the season — with runners on first and second and no outs.

Tech’s Cam Jones delivered a single through the right side to load the bases, but Finley settled down to fan Drew Burress, induce a sac fly out off Matthew Ellis’ bat and a groundout to Charlie Condon to end the game.

