Georgia ‘still working through’ status of home-and-home series against UCLA per AD Josh Brooks

GREENSBORO, Ga. — Georgia opens the 2024 season in a major non-conference game against the Clemson Tigers. As for its 2025 and 2026 opener against UCLA, there’s still some uncertainty with that series taking place.

“We’re still working through it,” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said following the spring athletic board meetings. “I would hope to have an update on that soon.”

The series against UCLA was first scheduled back in 2015, prior to Kirby Smart’s arrival as the head coach of the program.

The college sports landscape has changed considerably since the series was first scheduled. UCLA is now a member of the Big Ten, while the SEC has expanded as well. Texas and Oklahoma will join the SEC starting this fall, with Georgia visiting Texas on Oct 19.

