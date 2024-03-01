Georgia star Brock Bowers maintains modesty with some mystery at NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — Georgia tight end Brock Bowers was predictably humble and direct on Thursday at the NFL Combine, offering no new revelations during his podium interview at the Indiana Convention Center.

This, at an event when most every other prospect goes out of their way to double down on their strengths, and voice their values as a potential NFL Draft selection.

Bowers is arguably the most pivotal player of the Kirby Smart Era at UGA, a majority ranking him second greatest among all-time Bulldogs players behind College Football Hall of Fame running back Herschel Walker.

To meet and converse with Bowers off the field, one would never know the Georgia star is arguably the most explosive college football tight end in history, a Superman at the position like none before him.

Not that Bowers ever has any interest in discussing his talents or accomplishments, particularly in front of cameras and tape recorders.

