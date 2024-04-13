Georgia spring game instant observations as newcomers make strong first impressions

ATHENS — Georgia did not win on Saturday. It somehow found a way to tie, with the intrasquad scrimmage ending in a deadlocked result.

The red team, led by Carson Beck and the first team offense, tied the Black team, led by the first team defense, 20-20. Beck found Dominic Lovett in the endzone with 27 seconds remaining for the game’s final touchdown. Backup kicker Liam Badger missed a 53-yard field goal as time expired.

Though it was far from a one-sided affair, as both sides made their fair share of plays.

As for any long-term takeaways, no one seemed to get hurt so the Bulldogs avoided serious injury. Several newcomers had impressive moments on Saturday, be it 5-star freshman KJ Bolden or transfer wide receiver Colbie Young coming down with a touchdown catch.

