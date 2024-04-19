Georgia secondary knows it will have to be much better than it was on G-Day

ATHENS — Neither Carson Beck nor Gunner Stockton had a great showing on G-Day.

But after the 20-20 tie, Kirby Smart wasn’t exactly celebrating the performance of his defensive backs either.

“We’ve got a long way to go,” Smart said. “We lost three really good football players there. We’re thin. David Daniel wasn’t able to go today, Malaki was out, Justyn Rhett was out, Demello [Jones] was dealing with a little bit of a hamstring. We got better in the secondary, but we’re not where we need to be in terms of being able to make plays on the ball down the field and be able to affect the quarterback.”

The three really good football players Kirby Smart references are Kamari Lassiter, Javon Bullard and Tykee Smith. All thre players are likely to be taken in next week’s NFL draft.

As for those who got the first shot at replacing each player, Julio Humphrey started opposite Daylen Everette at cornerback. Joenel Aguero took Smith’s place at the star position, while JaCorey Thomas held down Bullard’s spot in the secondary.

