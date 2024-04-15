College

Georgia running back Andrew Paul plans to enter transfer portal

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

ATHENS — The transfer portal is set to open on Tuesday, and Georgia appears to be losing one of its running backs as Andrew Paul plans to enter the transfer portal. Paul shared the news announcement via his Instagram account.

Paul ran for 44 yards and a touchdown in Georgia’s spring game on Saturday. Paul will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Paul suffered an ACL injury in his freshman season that prevented him from seeing the field. He played in seven games for Georgia in 2023. Paul had 29 carries for 149 yards and a touchdown in his redshirt freshman season.

