Georgia run-rules Kennesaw State in opener of eight-game home stand

By Jack Leo, DawgNation

Kolby Branch (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia infielder Kolby Branch (9) during Georgia's game against Kennesaw State at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, Apr. 09, 2024. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA) (Kari Hodges/Kari Hodges/UGAAA)

ATHENS – Georgia baseball started an eight-game home stand with a 15-5 run-rule of Kennesaw State Tuesday night.

Kolby Branch delivered his second walk-off hit of the season, blistering a fastball into the right-center gap to seal the win for the Bulldogs (25-8, 5-7 SEC).

UGA wasted no time asserting dominance offensively, scratching across five runs in the first inning. The Bulldogs took advantage of three first-inning errors from the Owls (17-13, 7-5 ASUN), as four of the five runs were unearned.

The fast start was especially important to UGA coach Wes Johnson considering his team’s recent past and future. The Bulldogs were coming off a weird series loss to Mississippi State last weekend that included several suspensions and a 9-8 loss with five unearned runs on Sunday.

