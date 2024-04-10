Georgia run-rules Kennesaw State in opener of eight-game home stand

ATHENS – Georgia baseball started an eight-game home stand with a 15-5 run-rule of Kennesaw State Tuesday night.

Kolby Branch delivered his second walk-off hit of the season, blistering a fastball into the right-center gap to seal the win for the Bulldogs (25-8, 5-7 SEC).

UGA wasted no time asserting dominance offensively, scratching across five runs in the first inning. The Bulldogs took advantage of three first-inning errors from the Owls (17-13, 7-5 ASUN), as four of the five runs were unearned.

The fast start was especially important to UGA coach Wes Johnson considering his team’s recent past and future. The Bulldogs were coming off a weird series loss to Mississippi State last weekend that included several suspensions and a 9-8 loss with five unearned runs on Sunday.

