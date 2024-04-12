Georgia recruiting: What do the early RSVPs for G-Day look like?

Red team. Black team. The Georgia Bulldogs will put the ball down on Saturday and let the world see the 15th and final spring practice for the nation’s top college football program.

There will be recruits in the west end zone bleachers when that happens. But that also means the cameras will be trained on those talented prospects as they file down the stands onto Dooley Field to watch the current Bulldogs warm up.

The 5-star tally might be a little less than in previous G-Days, but there will still be some impactful guests.

Let’s take a look at the recruits that DawgNation has been able to confirm will make it to Dooley Field to see the first appearance of the 2024 Georgia football team.

Read more at DawgNation.