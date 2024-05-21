Georgia quarterback Jaden Rashada suing Billy Napier, others over Florida NIL deal

At one point, Jaden Rashada was poised to be a Florida Gators, signing as a member of the 2023 signing class. Now he is suing Billy Napier and multiple people connected to the Florida program.

Rashada is filing a lawsuit in the Pensacola Division of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida against Napier, Florida booster Hugh Hathcock and former Florida director of NIL Marcus Castro-Walker over a failed name, image and likeness deal that would have paid the quarterback $13.85 million.

DawgNation has obtained a copy of the compliant.

“Hathcock (on behalf of himself and Velocity Automotive), Castro-Walker and Coach Napier orchestrated and executed a fraud upon Jaden and were substantially and knowingly assisted by one another in carrying out the fraud,” the lawsuit says. “Each of their individual schemes would not have succeeded without assistance from one another.”

