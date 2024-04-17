College

Georgia QB Carson Beck eyes offseason workouts: ‘We got a lot of hungry guys’

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Carson Beck (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia Football Team after Georgia's game against Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA) (Kari Hodges/Kari Hodges/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Carson Beck isn’t a “rah-rah” guy, but the Georgia quarterback knows this is his team, and Kirby Smart is counting on him.

I want him to continue to grow as a leader,” Smart concluded after assessing Beck’s strong spring practice session and sizzling finish in the G-Day Game.

Beck, the preseason co-favorite for the Heisman Trophy, indicated the Bulldogs’ championship hopes will come down to the commitment.

“Where the chemistry really gets built is over the summer, when we’re in here working out without the coaches,” Beck said discussing UGA’s madeover receiving corps. “What can we do when the coaches aren’t there?

