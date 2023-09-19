Georgia may have the ‘exact same offense’ as 2022 but this group is still finding its strength

ATHENS — Kirby Smart pretty clearly disagrees with the idea that there is a Todd Monken offense and a Mike Bobo offense.

He made that clear multiple times in Monday’s press conference. Structurally speaking, the offense that averaged 41.4 points per game a season ago, is the same one that Georgia is rolling out there right now.

“The offense we’ve played this year is the exact same offense that we’ve played the last three years. Look at the plays,” Smart said. “Anybody that knows football would tell you the plays are the same.”

Georgia scored 24 points on Saturday in a rain-soaked win over South Carolina. A season ago, the Bulldogs scored 48 points against the Gamecocks.

It should be noted that it was raining on Saturday, whereas it was sunny against South Carolina in 2022. But the real difference was Georgia’s red zone offense. Or lack thereof against South Carolina on Saturday.

Georgia had six possessions inside South Carolina’s 20-yard line. In a perfect world for Smart, Georgia scores six touchdowns and comes away with 42 points.

The Bulldogs instead had 24 points and only three touchdowns. Throw in two missed field goals from freshman Peyton Woodring and you can see how Smart is frustrated not so much with the overall direction of the offense but the specific execution in that area of the field.

