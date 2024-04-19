College

As Georgia looks for quarterback help in transfer portal, Jaden Rashada checks a lot of boxes

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

ATHENS — Kirby Smart has made it very obvious he would like to have a fourth scholarship quarterback on his roster.

With the transfer portal open, Georgia has the opportunity to add to its roster. The big question is if a quarterback who fits what Georgia is looking at the position would emerge.

“I always want to have, our goal is to have four and a really good walk-on. That’s the goal,” Smart said. “We think we’ve got a preferred walk-on kid that’s a really good player that’s coming in, excited about him. We thought he was a really good player in our state. We’ll see what happens. I can’t predict the portal, I won’t even try to. I’m worried about our guys and the retention of our players.”

That candidate may have been identified on Thursday evening, as Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada announced he would be putting his name into the transfer portal.

