Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker embodies leadership with ‘get after it’ mindset

ATHENS — Georgia football might not have a more dynamic — or valuable — player on the second level of the defense this season than Jalon Walker.

Whether he’s coming off the edge, or stuffing the run gaps, Walker packs a punch like few others at the collegiate level, where he likely has just one season remaining before taking his skills to the NFL.

“My mindset is to get after it,” said Walker, who possesses both great agility and power playing at 6-foot-2 and 245 pounds.

Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann feels strongly enough about Walker’s skills that he has lined him up as an outside (Jack) linebacker as well as utilized him as an inside linebacker.

Read more at DawgNation.