Georgia lands quarterback Jaden Rashada out of transfer portal

Kirby Smart at last has his fourth quarterback, as Arizona State transfer Jaden Rashada announced he would be transferring to Georgia.

Per ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Rashada’s agent says he has committed to Georgia.

Rashada has four years of eligibility remaining. Rashada visited Georgia this week.

Rashada brings some starting experience to Georgia, as he started three games last season for the Sun Devils. He completed 44 of his 82 pass attempts for 485 yards, 4 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

Many may best remember Rashada as a long-time Florida commit. Rashada signed with Florida as a member in the 2023 recruiting cycle, where he was rated as the No. 73 overall prospect. But after an NIL deal fell through, Rashada ended up at Arizona State.

