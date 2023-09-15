Georgia is going to learn a lot about Daylen Everette against South Carolina

ATHENS — Kirby Smart may not be impressed with interceptions that come off of tipped passes, but cornerback Daylen Everette should still get some recognition for his contributions against Ball State.

Instead of allowing an easy completion, the sophomore cornerback was able to get his hands in front of the Ball State receiver to deflect the ball into the air.

That gave Tykee Smith enough time to run underneath the ball and secure Georgia’s third interception of the quarter. It led to another Georgia touchdown just before halftime.

“He’s getting a little more confidence. I thought he played the fade ball there on third down that they tried to throw, he played it better than he did the week before,” Smart said on Saturday. “He and Julian (Humphrey) are both doing a good job. They’re competing. AJ Harris is coming on and playing good. Nyland (Green) made a good play today, so we’re going to continue to grow those guys and we’re going to need them all before it’s over.”

Everette has started both of Georgia’s first two games, with Humphrey also still getting first-team reps.

But this won’t be a successful season for Everette if he only starts in wins over Ball State ad UT-Martin.

