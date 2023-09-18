Georgia injury report: Amarius Mims to have ankle surgery

ATHENS — Georgia head coach Kirby Smart provided some key updates on the offensive line and running back position following the team’s win over South Carolina.

For the offensive line, Smart spoke on the availability of Amarius Mims and Austin Blaske. Mims left Saturday’s game with an ankle injury while Blaske has missed the last two games with an MCL sprain.

“Mims ankle sprain was bad. He’s going to have to have tightrope surgery. We don’t know how long that will be. He’ll be back but we don’t know how long that will be.”

Blaske is expected to be back at practice on Monday, though Smart isn’t sure if he’ll be 100 percent.

Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie had tightrope surgery in mid-August and he has missed each of Georgia’s first three games. Smart added that Cash Jones and Arian Smith have also had the surgery.

Georgia’s next four games are against UAB, at Auburn, Kentucky and at Vanderbilt. Georgia plays against Florida on Oct. 28. Mims started the first three games of the season at right tackle.

When Mims exited the game, Georgia moved Xavier Truss to right tackle and inserted Dylan Fairchild in at left guard.

Smart praised Truss for the job he did on Saturday. He has past starting experience at right tackle, as he did so against Cincinnati in the 2020 Peach Bowl.

Smart noted Ron Courson told him that this is the longest injury list Georgia has had in his time as the head coach at Georgia.

