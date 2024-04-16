College

Georgia hot after G-Day, but Kirby Smart noted cold spots, too

Kirby Smart (UGA Sports Comm) The black team during Georgia Football's G-Day game at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 13, 2024. (Madison Keel/UGAAA) (Madison Keel/Madison Keel/UGAAA)

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

ATHENS —Kirby Smart walked away from G-Day feeling good about his team, even with the uncertainty of portal action ahead.

“It’s really one of those things of, ‘do you want to be here?” Smart said, “Or do you not?”

Georgia third-year tailback Andrew Paul, projected to compete for the third spot in the rotation, became the first of what’s expected to be many UGA backups entering the NCAA transfer portal.

The Bulldogs appear to have plenty of fire-support in the backfield with third-year back Branson Robinson expected to return this offseason and join Trevor Etienne and Roderick Robinson.

Georgia might also get a lift from incoming tailback Nate Frazier, the No. 2-ranked player at his position in the 2024 signing class coming out of California prep powerhouse program Mater Dei.

