Georgia giant favorite in much-needed warm-up game with UAB, other SEC lines

ATHENS — The 2023 Georgia football schedule is the gift that just keeps on giving, offering Kirby Smart one final warm-up game to iron out some wrinkles

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (3-0) play host to UAB (1-2), which is coming off a 41-21 home loss to Louisiana in Trent Dilfer’s first year as the Blazers coach.

Georgia is a 37-point favorite over UAB, a program it beat 56-7 in the second game of the 2021 season as Stetson Bennett fired five first-half touchdown passes before giving way to Carson Beck.

Now it’s Beck who needs some first-half momentum after slow starts in each of the Bulldogs first three games of the season.

Georgia rallied for a 24-14 victory over South Carolina after trailing by a 14-3 count at the half on Saturday.

Read more at DawgNation.com.

