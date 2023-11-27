Georgia football winners and losers following win over Georgia Tech

Winner: Dillon Bell

His final stat line wasn’t all that impressive. Bell only caught 3 passes for 37 yards on Saturday.

But for the second consecutive week, those watching saw Bell look like a difference maker. And his stats almost certainly should’ve been better than they were. He nearly made an incredible sideline grab, only for him to bobble the ball briefly as he went out of bounds. He also had a touchdown catch taken off the board due to an ineligible man downfield penalty.

Bell wasn’t just used as a wide receiver on Saturday. He ripped off a 29-yard run — the longest of the night for Georgia — and added a 39-yard kickoff return.

“He’s a good football player. He’s a jack of all trades,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He’s a great kid, hard worker, makes plays with the ball. I think the offensive staff deserves a lot of credit for finding different people. When you talk about five starters being out on offense from different spots and then still to go out there and do what they do, they just find the next man. Who’s the next man to touch the ball? They’ve done a good job of that.”

Georgia was once again without a trio of pass catchers, with Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey and Rara Thomas all being held out due to injury. Smart was less than committal about McConkey and Thomas being back this week against Alabama.

That makes the emergence and playmaking of Bell all the more important for Georgia. If he’s able to continue his development, as he has in games against Georgia Tech and Tennessee, he could help swing some of Georgia’s biggest games.

Loser: Georgia’s run defense

Georgia safety Javon Bullard wasn’t in a celebratory mood following the win over Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs gave up 205 yards rushing and a season-worst 23 points to Georgia Tech.

