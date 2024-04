Winner: Georgia wide receivers

Carson Beck is widely regarded as one of the top quarterbacks in college football. But there were real questions about who he would be throwing the ball to.

Gone are Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey. Georgia hit the portal hard, adding three wide receivers and a tight end to give Beck more weapons.

If this spring has taught us anything, Beck should have more than enough ammo to mow down opposing defenses.

