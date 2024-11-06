College

Georgia football top-ranked SEC team, comes in behind Ohio State in College Football Playoff ranking

By Connor Riley and DawgNation Staff

Georgia v Alabama TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 28: Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide leaves the field after his team's victory against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

By Connor Riley and DawgNation Staff

ATHENS — The first College Football Playoff rankings have dropped, with the Georgia Bulldogs coming in at No. 3.

Georgia is the highest-ranked SEC team and sits only behind Oregon in the rankings.

Ohio State is ranked No. 2 and Miami is ranked No. 4

The teams slated to earn the first-round byes as conference champions are Oregon, Georgia, Miami and BYU. The Cougars are the highest-tanked Big 12 team and come in at No. 9 in the first poll. Boise State is the highest-rated Group 5 of champion, which would earn them the fifth auto-bid.

Click link to read more.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!