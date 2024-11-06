Georgia football top-ranked SEC team, comes in behind Ohio State in College Football Playoff ranking

ATHENS — The first College Football Playoff rankings have dropped, with the Georgia Bulldogs coming in at No. 3.

Georgia is the highest-ranked SEC team and sits only behind Oregon in the rankings.

Ohio State is ranked No. 2 and Miami is ranked No. 4

The teams slated to earn the first-round byes as conference champions are Oregon, Georgia, Miami and BYU. The Cougars are the highest-tanked Big 12 team and come in at No. 9 in the first poll. Boise State is the highest-rated Group 5 of champion, which would earn them the fifth auto-bid.

