Georgia football releases salary information for new assistants James Coley, Josh Crawford

ATHENS — Georgia replaced two offensive assistants recently, as James Coley is the new wide receivers coach and Josh Crawford is the new running backs coach and run game coordinator.

Coley will make $650,000, while Crawford will make $450,000. Those figures were obtained by DawgNation via an open records request.

Coley takes over for Bryan McClendon, who left the program to be the wide receivers coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McClendon made $752,000 this past season at Georgia. McClendon worked at Georgia for two seasons.

This will be Coley’s second stint at Georgia, as he previously worked with Kirby Smart from 2016 through 2019. Coley spent two seasons as the wide receivers coach before becoming the quarterbacks coach and eventually the offensive coordinator. Coley spent the last four seasons at Texas A&M.

