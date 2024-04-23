College

Georgia football offensive depth chart coming out of spring practice

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Carson Beck (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) during the Bulldogs 33-0 win over Samford in a game played September 10, 2022, at Sanford Stadium at the University of Georgia in Athens, GA. Photo credit Perry McIntyre. (Perry McIntyre/© 2022 Perry McIntyre)

ATHENS — Spring practice has come and gone for Georgia, with the Bulldogs using 15 practices to get better.

Kirby Smart will want to see many of the key position battles continue into the offseason, he learned a lot about his team this spring.

“We’ve got to get our bottom half of our roster to the top half. You’re not gonna get there watching spring game tape,” Smart said. “You gotta go and get to work. We’re gonna work really hard on those guys. We’re gonna keep meeting and talking to our players. Tell them the job’s not done. We’re not where we need to be. We just don’t get to practice anymore. You get to do other things.”

Below is a look at the Georgia offensive depth chart coming out of spring practice. We’ve already seen Georgia get thinner at some spots, as Andrew Paul and Tyler Williams have entered the transfer portal. The spring transfer portal window closes on April 30.

Read more at DawgNation.com

