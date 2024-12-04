Georgia football moves up in penultimate College Football Playoff rankings

ATHENS — Heading into the last week of the regular season, Georgia finds itself well-positioned to make the College Football Playoff.

Following a 44-42 win over Georgia Tech, the Bulldogs moved up to No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Georgia is the No. 7 seed in the rankings, which would have them hosting a home game in the first round on either Dec. 20 of Dec. 21.

This week, the four highest-ranked conference champions per the playoff committee are No. 1Oregon, No. 2 Texas, No. 8 SMU and No. 10 Boise State.

Read more at DawgNation.