College

Georgia football moves up in penultimate College Football Playoff rankings

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
Nate Frazier (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia running back Nate Frazier (3) during Georgia's game against Georgia Tech on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
ATHENS — Heading into the last week of the regular season, Georgia finds itself well-positioned to make the College Football Playoff.

Following a 44-42 win over Georgia Tech, the Bulldogs moved up to No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Georgia is the No. 7 seed in the rankings, which would have them hosting a home game in the first round on either Dec. 20 of Dec. 21.

This week, the four highest-ranked conference champions per the playoff committee are No. 1Oregon, No. 2 Texas, No. 8 SMU and No. 10 Boise State.

