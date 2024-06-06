College

Georgia football lands commitment from 5-star linebacker Zayden Walker

Glenn Schumann has done it again, as 5-star inside linebacker Zayden Walker committed to Georgia on Tuesday.

Walker is the No. 1 ranked linebacker prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle and hails from Ellaville, Ga. Walker becomes the highest-rated defensive commit in the class and the first linebacker commit. Walker is rated as the No. 24 overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

Georgia signed the No. 1 inside linebacker in the country in the 2024 recruiting cycle in Justin Williams. The Bulldogs also signed 5-star linebacker Chris Cole and 4-star linebacker Kris Jones in the previous cycle.

