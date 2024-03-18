Georgia football confident Tate Ratledge can learn a few new tricks this spring

ATHENS — Georgia hopes Tate Ratledge can learn a few new tricks this spring. Even if he recognizes he’s no longer one of the younger and more limber members of the Georgia offensive line room.

“I feel kind of old,” Ratledge said. “Kind of just seeing how freshmen classes have grown over the years and being here for so long and seeing them, just knowing that I was that guy so long ago, it’s definitely kind of weird sometimes.”

He’s accomplished so much in his Georgia career, whether it be earning All-American honors or winning two national championships.

But entering his fifth season, Georgia hopes Ratledge can wear some of the hats previously won by Sedrick Van Pran-Granger.

