Georgia football confident Tate Ratledge can learn a few new tricks this spring

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Tate Ratledge (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) during Georgia's game against Kentucky on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Georgia hopes Tate Ratledge can learn a few new tricks this spring. Even if he recognizes he’s no longer one of the younger and more limber members of the Georgia offensive line room.

“I feel kind of old,” Ratledge said. “Kind of just seeing how freshmen classes have grown over the years and being here for so long and seeing them, just knowing that I was that guy so long ago, it’s definitely kind of weird sometimes.”

He’s accomplished so much in his Georgia career, whether it be earning All-American honors or winning two national championships.

But entering his fifth season, Georgia hopes Ratledge can wear some of the hats previously won by Sedrick Van Pran-Granger.

