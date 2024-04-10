College

Georgia football 2024 NFL Draft class lands 3 among best at ‘skills’ and ‘traits’

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Brock Bowers National Championship Touchdown Georgia during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Monday Jan. 10, 2022. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles) (Mackenzie Miles)

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

ATHENS — NFL analyst continue to piece together the the 2024 NFL Draft as the first-round approaches, and Georgia football remains a steady force in the mix.

The Bulldogs, who have had 34 players selected over the past three drafts — including a record 15 in the 2022 draft — might again feature double-digit draft picks under the best-case scenario.

RELATED: GRIFFITH and ESPN project Georgia players in seven-round mock draft

Brock Bowers, projected to be the first tight end off the board and a first-round pick, was recognized as the “best seam-stretcher” among pass catchers in the draft in the most recent ESPN-Plus pay-site article.

ESPN notes how one-third of Bowers routes run were for deep passes, which ranked fifth among the tight ends.

Read more at DawgNation.com

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!