Georgia football 2024 NFL Draft class lands 3 among best at ‘skills’ and ‘traits’

ATHENS — NFL analyst continue to piece together the the 2024 NFL Draft as the first-round approaches, and Georgia football remains a steady force in the mix.

The Bulldogs, who have had 34 players selected over the past three drafts — including a record 15 in the 2022 draft — might again feature double-digit draft picks under the best-case scenario.

Brock Bowers, projected to be the first tight end off the board and a first-round pick, was recognized as the “best seam-stretcher” among pass catchers in the draft in the most recent ESPN-Plus pay-site article.

ESPN notes how one-third of Bowers routes run were for deep passes, which ranked fifth among the tight ends.

