College

Georgia basketball muscles up, adds Clemson transfer RJ Godfrey commit

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

RJ Godfrey (Getty) MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 24: RJ Godfrey #10 of the Clemson Tigers shoots the ball against Yves Missi #21 of the Baylor Bears during the first half in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at FedExForum on March 24, 2024 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

ATHENS — RJ Godfrey is coming home to Georgia, via his commitment to the UGA basketball program.

Godfrey, a former 3-star prospect out of North Gwinnett High School, played the past two seasons at Clemson before entering the NCAA transfer portal.

The Bulldogs are getting some muscle by adding the 6-foot-8, 228-pound Godfrey — the son of former Georgia linebacker Randall Godfrey, who played at UGA from 1992-95 before an 11-year NFL career.

Godfrey appeared in 36 games last season, coming off the bench to average 6.1 points and 3.4 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per outing.

