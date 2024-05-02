Georgia basketball muscles up, adds Clemson transfer RJ Godfrey commit

ATHENS — RJ Godfrey is coming home to Georgia, via his commitment to the UGA basketball program.

Godfrey, a former 3-star prospect out of North Gwinnett High School, played the past two seasons at Clemson before entering the NCAA transfer portal.

The Bulldogs are getting some muscle by adding the 6-foot-8, 228-pound Godfrey — the son of former Georgia linebacker Randall Godfrey, who played at UGA from 1992-95 before an 11-year NFL career.

Godfrey appeared in 36 games last season, coming off the bench to average 6.1 points and 3.4 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per outing.

