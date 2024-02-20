College

Georgia football 2024 G-Day date announced

G-Day 2023 (4/15/23) Georgia running back Daijun Edwards (30) during Georgias annual G-Day scrimmage on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Georgia fans now know the next time the Bulldogs will be back between the hedges, as it was announced that the 2024 Spring Game, better known as G-Day, will take place on April 13.

The spring game will wrap up spring practice, which is set to begin at some point in mid-March. The game will count as one of the 15 practices the Bulldogs are allotted.


