Georgia-Florida one step closer to determining site of future Cocktail Party games

ATHENS — The 2026-2027 locations of the Georgia-Florida football game are one step closer to be determined.

Sources close to the situation have told DawgNation it is much more likely Georgia and Florida will opt for neutral site games in Atlanta and Orlando in 2026 and 2027 -- rather than a home-and-home series -- as the neutral site options bring greater financial incentive.

The Jacksonville City Council has approved the deal, per 1010XL, that will build what is being referred to as the “Stadium of the Future” for the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

The annual rivalry game known as the “Cocktail Party” will continue to be played in Jacksonville in 2024 and 2025, but with construction on a new-look $1.4 billion EverBank Stadium set to begin in 2026, options are being discussed.

