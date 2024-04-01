Georgia falls in series finale at No. 5 Tennessee

Georgia baseball’s offense fell silent Sunday for its first shutout loss of the season at No. 5 Tennessee.

The Bulldogs (22-6, 4-5 SEC) finished with just six hits, a stark difference from the 27 combined runs in their first two games in Knoxville.

The country’s No. 1 home run-hitting team failed to leave the yard for just the third time this season. UGA had little to no answers for Tennessee starter Zander Sechrist, who dealt a career-high 6.0 innings, surrendering four hits and a walk with seven strikeouts.

“He was moving the ball in and out, up and down, changing speeds,” UGA coach Wes Johnson. “It just happens today.”

Georgia dropped its second SEC series, a 16-2 Friday night run-rule win not enough to carry the Bulldogs through the rest of the weekend.

Read more at DawgNation.