Georgia falls one win shy of College World Series, drops Game Three to NC State

By Jack Leo, DawgNation

Charlie Condon (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia first baseman and outfielder Charlie Condon (24) during Georgia's game against NC State at the NCAA Athens Super Regional at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Sunday, June 9, 2024. (Kari Hodges/UGAAA) (Kari Hodges/Kari Hodges/UGAAA)

ATHENS -- Georgia baseball came one win short of the College World Series, falling 8-5 to NC State in a winner-take-all super regional decider Monday night.

The same offense that led the Bulldogs (43-17) to the “Sweet 16″ of the NCAA tournament struggled to capitalize against Wolfpack (38-21) pitching at Foley Field. UGA had just seven hits and failed to execute in rare clutch opportunities, hitting 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

NC State reserved some of its top bullpen arms to follow a strong start from Logan Whitaker before ESPN’s nationally-televised audience.

The Wolfpack’s power-popping lineup made the difference with a home run in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings. Alec Makarewicz delivered the back-breaking blow in the eighth inning, a towering two-run homer for an 8-4 lead.

