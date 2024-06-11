Georgia falls one win shy of College World Series, drops Game Three to NC State

ATHENS -- Georgia baseball came one win short of the College World Series, falling 8-5 to NC State in a winner-take-all super regional decider Monday night.

The same offense that led the Bulldogs (43-17) to the “Sweet 16″ of the NCAA tournament struggled to capitalize against Wolfpack (38-21) pitching at Foley Field. UGA had just seven hits and failed to execute in rare clutch opportunities, hitting 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

NC State reserved some of its top bullpen arms to follow a strong start from Logan Whitaker before ESPN’s nationally-televised audience.

The Wolfpack’s power-popping lineup made the difference with a home run in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings. Alec Makarewicz delivered the back-breaking blow in the eighth inning, a towering two-run homer for an 8-4 lead.

